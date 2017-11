Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma women's basketball team retired the #3 jersey of former 4-time All-American Courtney Paris on Friday night at halftime of their 96-73 win over Belmont in the season opener at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Paris finished her four-year career with more than 500 records broken or tied, and was the 2007 Associated Press National Player of the Year.

She joins Stacey Dales as the only OU women's players to have their jerseys retired.