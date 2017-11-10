× Thunder Finish Road Trip With Fourth Straight Loss

The Oklahoma City Thunder ended their three-game road trip Thursday night at Denver with a 102-94 loss to the Denver Nuggets for their fourth straight loss.

Carmelo Anthony returned to the Pepsi Center where he used to play for the Nuggets and led OKC with 28 points and hit six 3-pointers.

Russell Westbrook did not play well, scoring just 13 points and shooting just 6-for-22 from the field and 1-for-6 from three-point range.

He also missed all three free throw attempts.

The Thunder led by as many as 11 points in the first quarter before the Nuggets came back to cut OKC’s lead to 53-51 at halftime.

It was tied at 75 after three quarters, and the Nuggets quickly took the lead and didn’t give it up.

Emmanuel Mudiay came off the Denver bench and had 21 points to lead the Nuggets, hitting all four 3-point attempts in the process.

Three other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Paul George scoring 13.

Raymond Felton came off the bench to score 12 points and Jerami Grant had 11.

OKC shot just 42 percent from the field was a poor 7-for-14 at the free throw line.

Oklahoma City has lost four games in a row and falls to 4-7 on the season.

The Thunder return home Friday night to host the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.