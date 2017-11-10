× Tower Theatre cancels film screening amid sexual misconduct reports

OKLAHOMA CITY — A local entertainment venue has cancelled their scheduled screening of a controversial film amid reports of sexual misconduct against the film’s main actor.

Louis C.K. broke his silence Friday after five women came forward accusing the comedian of sexual misconduct. NBC News reports he admitted in a lengthy statement: “These stories are true.”

“I have been remorseful of my actions. And I’ve tried to learn from them. And run from them,” he said. “Now I’m aware of the extent of the impact of my actions.”

The comments came hours after movie distributor The Orchard announced it would not release his latest movie, “I Love You, Daddy,” which Louis C.K. directed, wrote and stars in; however, the Tower Theatre on 23rd Street decided Thursday they would cancel the film’s December 1 screening at their location.

“As soon as we saw the news yesterday [Thursday], it was just a quick decision that it was just not something we could associate Tower Theatre with and so we just had to shelve it, and we let the studio know,” said operating partner Chad Whitehead. “We weren’t the first. They totally understood.”

The accusations against the comedian follow a wave of recent allegations against high-profile celebrities in the entertainment industry, including Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. More than 85 women have accused him of misconduct in the past three decades, according to NBC News.

Karla Docter, a senior officer at YWCA, says sexual assault and violence is “more common than we would like to admit”.

“I think right now, we’re in a movement to start talking about it. The people who are coming forward and the people who are expressing they have experienced sexual violence is miniscule in comparison to the people in our community who have experienced sexual violence,” explained Docter.

Whitehead says the theater will be screening something else in place of “I Love You, Daddy” on December 1.

“We have to go back with the studios and figure out what options we have, and that is a process that takes several weeks to figure out what we could get, because we always want to make sure we’re showing it legally and not breaking any laws,” Whitehead told News 4.

We’re told all tickets purchased online will automatically be refunded and no further action is necessary. For refunds from Tower Theatre Box Office purchases, contact info@towertheatreokc.com or 405.708.6937.