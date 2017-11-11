× #5 Sooners Host #6 TCU: Rodney Anderson Runs Up Sooners Lead To 31-14 In 2nd

The Oklahoma Sooners face off in a primetime match-up with the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Sooners’ opening drive culminated in a 49 yard field goal by Austin Seibert. With OU up 3-0 early, the Horned Frogs answered fast.

A 2 play, 75 yard drive resulted in a TCU touchdown off a 13 yard run by Darius Anderson.

It was Oklahoma’s Anderson’s time to respond. Rodney Anderson found the end zone on the ensuing drive for the Sooners. His 15 yard run put OU back in the lead 10-7.

The next time Baker Mayfield set foot on the field, the Oklahoma offense kept rolling and the Sooners jumped out to a 17-7 lead when Mayfield connected with freshman Grant Calcaterra on a 13 yard touchdown pass.

In the second quarter, TCU’s Matt Boesen was ejected for kicking a player. With Boesen a significant component of the Horned Frogs defense, the Sooners capitalized and scored again on a 24 yard touchdown run by Rodney Anderson.

OU led 24-7 with over 12 minutes remaining in the half.

Rodney Anderson had three touchdowns through two quarters, his 14 yard bruising run put OU up 31-14 in the second.