× Cowboys Aim To Bounce Back In Ames: ISU Up 7-0 In 1st

The Cowboys hope to keep their Big 12 Championship dreams alive by taking care of business in Ames, Iowa as they face the Iowa State Cyclones.

The home team got on the board first, Kyle Kempt marched his offense down the field on an 11 play, 73 yard drive and found the end zone on a 14 yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard and Iowa State led 7-0 early.