Murray County officials looking for missing man who may be in metro

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. – The Murray County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing Sulphur man.

49-year-old Perry Payne is said to have left Sulphur with an acquaintance around 2:30 a.m. on November 7.

Officials say they received information he was missing on November 10.

Payne has not been seen by family since.

Hours after the initial report, Payne’s vehicle was located by Murray County Deputies in a neighboring town.

Law enforcement is asking the public for helping in finding him.

They describe him as a white male, with brown hair, blue eyes, around 5’11”, weighing 220 lbs.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, contact authorities.