Norman Fire Department launches new bicycle units

NORMAN, Okla. - Fire crews in Norman have a new approach when responding to medical emergencies. The fire department deployed its bicycle unit for the first time on Saturday during the OU versus TCU game.

“It’s just going to make everyone a lot safer," said Captain Robert Carrick. "We’re there, we can get to people quicker if they’re having a real emergency and it just makes for better outcomes for most people.”

The firefighters on bicycles won't be inside the stadium during games, but rather on and around the campus. The bicycles allow them to get to areas where fire trucks or ambulances can't go.

Their bicycles carry medical supplies that can be used to stop bleeding, take blood pressure, assist with breathing and even help someone survive a cardiac arrest.

The eight bicycles cost around $12,000 and the firefighters will also use them at large outdoor events like concerts and the medieval fair.