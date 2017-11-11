Oklahoma Eagle Scout makes drop box as way to dispose of American flags respectfully



VERDIGRIS, Okla. – “Retired Flag Drop Box.”

That is the idea created by 16-year-old Eagle Scout Korbin Wampler with the help of his grandfather.

For Wampler’s Eagle Scout project, he and his grandfather built a flag drop box, similar to a mailbox, where old American flags can be disposed of respectfully.

“They can just drop it off in the box and by the end of the month or the end of the week, one of us can come down here and check the box and pick it up ourselves and just have it in storage for when we retire our flags next time,” Wampler told KJRH.

The drop box sits at the Verdigris Fire Protection District.

“Even when a flag has served its jury duty on top your flagpole, there’s a very respectful manner in which they can take care of it for you,” said Fire Chief Mike Shaffer. “I think it’s very, very powerful to see them understanding concepts that a lot of times people don’t get until they’re adults, why we should respect our flag or why we should really invest our time and effort into our community.”

Dozens of flags have already been donated. Wampler hopes the drop box will be used for many years to come.