Complimentary Performance Claims OU Win Over TCU

A tremendous team win and a complete performance as a team, those are the words of Lincoln Riley after his Sooners toppled TCU for a big win that featured it all.

A record breaking performance from Rodney Anderson, as for OU’s offense, the most points TCU had given up all year was 36, OU had that by halftime with 38 and the defense gave up just a single touchdown in the second half for a complete complimentary performance of football.

“I told you for a long time I’ve been very confident in our team, and that if we would improve with how we thought we could we would have a chance,” Lincoln Riley, OU head football coach, said. “We got better this week, and we played very well.”

“It’s unbelievable how explosive we are, and how many we have,” Baker Mayfield, OU senior quarterback, said. “It creates huge mismatches. If team’s truly want to double team one person, or key in on that we have guys that are going to take advantage of those matchups. We have very talented guys, a great supporting cast and obviously if you have a great offensive line that’s a pretty good mix right there.”

“I feel like it was definitely the most complete game we played,” Grant Calcaterra, OU freshman tight end, said. “They were talking earlier in the week about complimentary football. Which is getting the ball, scoring, making a great play on special teams, getting a stop. A complete game was something that we hadn’t really done throughout the year.”

“Our defense really stepped up, and our offense stepped up in the first half,” Rodney Anderson, OU sophomore running back, said. “We could have really done a lot of things better in the second half as an offense, but that’s what the defense is there for. They’re always there to support us when we’re down, and we’re there to support them when they’re down.”

“We did a good job of playing complimentary football tonight,” Ogobonnia Okoronkwo, OU senior linebacker, said. “Offense, ran the clock out in the fourth quarter. Defense, every time we were out there we got a stop, but one time. I feel like we did a great job.”

“We needed to play more consistently for us, for our own psyche, for my psyche,” Mike Stoops, OU defensive coordinator, said. “It’s important. Down the stretch you take a lot of criticism. Most of it is usually earned I tell them, so it is what it is. You get knocked down, I told them, you have to get right back up and go to work, and work your way through it.”