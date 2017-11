KINTA, Okla. – Officials are searching for an Oklahoma man who went missing on horseback near mountains.

The Haskell County Sheriff’s Department said Joshua Sustaire was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

He is believed to be in the area south of the town of Kinta.

The sheriff’s department is now setting up a search mission for Sustaire.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact officials.