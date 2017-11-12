× OU Hoops Opens Season With 108-89 Win Over Omaha

The Oklahoma Men’s basketball team welcomed in Omaha on Sunday afternoon for a matinee home opener to the 2017-18 season.

Led by Norman native and freshman Trae Young, the Sooners rolled past the Mavericks with a 108-89 win.

Six Sooners were in double figures in the win. Young had a double double to kick off the season, dropping 15 points and dishing out 10 assists.

Christian James and Jamuni McNeace each added 14, and Harrah alum Brady Manek finished with 11.

The Sooners had a total of 21 assists which would have tied last season’s game high. Oklahoma also won the battle of the boards, out rebounding Omaha 46-31.

Oklahoma led 52-38 at half and never relinquished the lead in the second period.

The Sooners’ 108 points are the second most scored in the Lon Kruger era.