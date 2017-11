Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating after a naked man was stabbed to death in northeast Oklahoma City.

The stabbing was reported on Sunday morning at a house near N.E. 39th and Prospect.

Police said a woman delivering newspapers found the man lying on the front porch, covered in only blood.

He had been reportedly stabbed multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police are now collecting evidence at the scene.