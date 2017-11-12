Powerful earthquake in Iraq kills at least 61 in Iran

A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake Sunday in the Iraqi city of Halabja, close to the Iraq-Iran border, killed at least 61 people in Iran, said Iranian officials.

Citing the head of Iran’s emergency services, Iran’s semi-official news agency Fars News also said at least 300 people were injured in quake.

JUST IN: At least 61 people are dead and hundreds are injured after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck near the Iraq-Iran border, Iranian news agency says https://t.co/S8JowQ3eA3 pic.twitter.com/FKhwJKiZs0 — CNN (@CNN) November 12, 2017

Four people died in eastern Iraq and dozens were wounded in the town of Darbandikhan, Iraq, Omar Ahmad, the governor of Sulaimaniya, told CNN.

The temblor, centered about 350 kilometers (217 miles) north of Baghdad, was felt throughout Iraq, according the US Geological Survey.

Iraq’s Meteorological Organization issued a warning on Iraqi State TV urging citizens to stay away from buildings and to refrain from using elevators.

Shocks were also felt in Pakistan, Lebanon, Kuwait and Turkey, reported news agencies in those countries.