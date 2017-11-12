Rodney Anderson Stars In Sooners Win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OU running back Rodney Anderson had a game that few backs in OU history have ever had.

He became just the third Oklahoma player to gain 100 yards both rushing and receiving in the same game, he scored all four of his touchdowns in the first half alone, and he was so good he overshadowed the play of the Sooner quarterback, who appears to be the solid, leading contender to win the Heisman trophy.

“He’s a man among boys,” Baker Mayfield, OU senior quarterback, said. “I’m very happy for him because his work ethic, I think, is unbelievable. He’s going to keep getting better. He’s finally getting his time to shine. Like I said, he gets better every week, and I’m happy for him.”

“Hey, Rodney, shut up!” Mayfield jokingly said.

“What was the question?” Rodney Anderson, OU sophomore running back said. “It’s a blessing to be here, and be in this position. Like I said, I just do whatever my coaches ask me to. If they keep playing me then I’ll just keep doing my best.”

“He was awesome,” Lincoln Riley, OU head football coach, said. “He’s got a unique skill set in that he can kind of do it all. He can bring the power, ran through a lot of tackles, made a couple tremendous catches, he’s been awesome for us for several weeks in a row.”

“He had some Madden numbers out there, but he was incredible,” Grant Calcaterra, OU fresman tight end, said. “It’s a testament to how hard he works in practice. He’s day in, day out one of the hardest workers in practice, so I was really happy to see it pay off for him.”

The Sooner defense one of its better games of the season after a rough start.

Oklahoma is now just one win away from clinching a spot in the Big 12 championship game, and in all likelihood will be ranked in the top four of the new college football playoff rankings that come out on Tuesday.