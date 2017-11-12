Russell Westbrook celebrates 29th birthday

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s the Brodie’s birthday.

Sunday, Russell Westbrook is celebrating turning 29 years old.

Westbrook kicked off the weekend by debuting his brand, ‘Honor the Gift,’ on Saturday.

“I’m thankful for my humble beginnings in OKC. I’m thankful for the man above for allowing me achieve amazing things in my life. All of which has led me to create my own brand, Honor The Gift,” he said.

THE A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninaamarie_w) on Nov 11, 2017 at 8:43pm PST

Now, from his family to his team, many are taking to social media to wish Russ a happy birthday.

“My man! Happy Birthday to you! How many times can I say how amazing you are?! Not enough! lol I’m so fortunate to know this version of you. I couldn’t imagine, or want my life with anyone but you. I love you so much. You’re amazing,” said his wife, Nina.

Happy born day Brodie! A post shared by Paul George (@ygtrece) on Nov 12, 2017 at 10:58am PST

The Oklahoma City Thunder are playing the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday evening at home.