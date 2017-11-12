Scout seeks bike-repair stations for Oklahoma City trails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - More bikes on roads and trails across the metro means more bikes breaking down on those roads and trails.

Seventeen-year-old Bailey Rodriguez is trying to become an Eagle Scout. For his service project, the Putnam North senior wants to help his fellow cyclists by installing three bike-repair stations along trails where he rides.

"A station will consist of a stand that you can actually put your bike on, and then it has tools that are cabled to the back so you can fix your bike, and then don't get stolen and then a pump that's right next to it and it all gets bolted to the ground," he said.

Rodriguez has talked with the Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation Department. They are on board.

He has planned sites for the West River Trail around Lake Overhouser, Wheeler Park downtown and Bluff Creek north of Lake Hefner.

Each station cost about $1,200, so Rodriguez is looking to raise close to $4,000. He has a GoFundMe page that spells out his plan.

He is also taking private donations to achieve his Eagle Scout project.