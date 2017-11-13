× 15-year-old Oklahoma City girl identified as one of the victims in triple shooting that left two dead

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people are dead and one is hospitalized after a triple shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Just before midnight, police were called to reports of a shooting near S.W. 37th and Portland.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in the front yard of a residence.

Police said her injuries are consistent with homicide. The woman has been identified as 15-year-old Erica Bradberry.

A man who was found at the home was rushed to the hospital, where he later died, officials said.

His injuries are also consistent with homicide. He has been identified as 26-year-old Giovanny Portugal.

A third victim was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

Police said that victim is “stable.” That victim was identified as 22-year-old Jassiel Castro. He is expected to survive.

Police said the victims were in a group of people outside of a home when an altercation broke out,resulting in gunfire.

There is no word on any arrests at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.