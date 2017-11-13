× 2 dead, 1 injured after triple shooting in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people are dead and one is hospitalized after a triple shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Just before midnight, police were called to reports of a shooting near S.W. 37th and Portland.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in the front yard of a residence.

Police said her injuries are consistent with homicide.

A man who was found at the home was rushed to the hospital, where he later died, officials said.

His injuries are also consistent with homicide.

A third victim was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

Police said that victim is “stable.”

There is no word on any arrests at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.