2 dead, 1 injured after triple shooting in S.W. Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people are dead and one is hospitalized after a triple shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.
Just before midnight, police were called to reports of a shooting near S.W. 37th and Portland.
When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in the front yard of a residence.
Police said her injuries are consistent with homicide.
A man who was found at the home was rushed to the hospital, where he later died, officials said.
His injuries are also consistent with homicide.
A third victim was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery.
Police said that victim is “stable.”
There is no word on any arrests at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.