Oklahoma farm family comes up with easier way to bottle feed their baby animals

PANAMA, Okla. - The Painter family doesn't usually head to the cow pasture as unit, but there are plenty of volunteers when it comes to feeding their latest bottle calf.

"That's the idea," said Mandi Painter.

Ronnie and Mandi's daughter, Oakley, has been feeding him since they were both much smaller.

Oakley's cousin, Jensen, wanted a turn too.

The job is, frankly, a lot easier now that the Painters solved a big problem: how to hold a big bottle up to a hungry calf.

"The bottle was too heavy, and she would drop it," Mandi said. "Frustrating for her and for the calf."

It was Mandi who came up with an idea based on another container she found lying around the house.

"She had a cup that had handles on it," she said. "And, she was using the handles instead of holding the cup itself. Then I thought, if it (the bottle) had handles on it, I bet she could hold it."

It took a couple of different tries, some duct tape on one model and a good plastic mold before the final product they dubbed 'The Nottle.'

It isn't the bottle.

It's the handles on the side.

"When you have the Nottle on there, you just hold on to it and you've got a firm grip all the way around," Ronnie said.

Ronnie and Mandi opened a Kickstarter campaign to raise money for their idea.

Like a new calf, potential buyers have to get used to the concept before really taking to it.

Kind of like a new hair style courtesy of a 5-year-old girl or playing Barbies with your bossy cousin but without any of the hurdles polite society might put in the way.

The Nottle is just one of those good ideas we all wish we thought of, maybe even the calf included.

For more information on the Painters' idea go to www.kickstarter.com/projects/nottle/nottle-2-quart-nursing-bottle-handle?ref=discovery.