Cooking with Kyle: Pumpkin pie crepes

This is a fantastic alternative to pumpkin pie, and requires no use of the oven. Crepe batter may be made ahead, as well as filling. Simply reheat filling and cook crepes just before serving.

Crepe Batter:

1/2 C water, cold

1/2 C milk

2 large eggs

3/4 C all purpose flour

2 T butter, melted

Pumpkin Pie Filling:

2 C pumpkin puree

1/2 C brown sugar

1 t pumpkin spice (or 1/2 t cinnamon, 1/8 t nutmeg, 1/8 t ginger, pinch clove)

1/4 t salt

1/3 C evaporated milk

Toppings:

whipped cream

ground cinnamon

powdered sugar

chocolate syrup

warm caramel

Instructions

Crêpe Batter:

Add all crepe batter ingredients into blender. Blend on high until smooth; be sure to knock down sides so no flour is unblended. May also whisk in bowl – whisk together wet ingredients first, then add flour. Batter should be smooth and consistency of heavy cream. Refrigerate batter for 30 minutes minimum, or up to 1 day. This will reduce the amount of air bubbles in the batter.

Pumpkin Pie Filling:

Combine all ingredients in saucepan, and place over medium-low heat. Cook until heated through and fragrant, about 5 minutes. Stir to prevent the mixture from sticking or burning. Remove the mixture from the heat and set aside.

Crêpes:

Heat an 8-inch non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Lightly butter pan. Pour in about 3 T of batter and tilt the pan in all directions quickly until the batter evenly coats the bottom of the pan. 3 T is a bit less than 1/4 C. Do not try to add 1 T at a time – must pour entire amount at once. Cook for 30 seconds, or until the edges have turned brown. Use a spatula to release the crepe from the pan, then flip the crepe and cook for another 20 seconds or so. Transfer cooked crepe to a plate; cover with a kitchen towel to keep warm. Keep repeating process. Use parchment paper or waxed paper between Crepes to prevent sticking.

Assembly:

Place 2 T pumpkin mixture into the center of crepe. Spread evenly to coat crepe. Fold in half, then half again. (Will look triangular) Repeat process with each crepe. Place either in center of Plate or on platter and add toppings/garnish. (I like to set them into a pool of warm caramel, then top with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, sprinkled with cinnamon) Crepes may be assembled and kept warm with kitchen towel, then topped immediately before serving. They also may be made in advance and frozen, although their texture is not quite as good.