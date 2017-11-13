Deputies rescue elderly woman trapped inside sinking car

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – An elderly woman is recovering after she was seriously injured when her car drove into a pond on Saturday night.

Authorities say 82-year-old Leona Evans was driving along the Paul Buchman Highway when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole. The force of the crash sent Evans’ car airborne and it finally came to rest in a pond.

Deputies Benjamin Thompson and Trent Migues responded to the scene, and immediately got to work to save Evans.

The pair noticed that Evans’ car was taking on water, so they had to act quickly.

Thompson says he stripped off his belt and boots and jumped into the water.

“I saw just the lady sitting there, this elderly lady, and [she was] definitely, understandably upset. She was just holding on to the steering wheel for dear life,” Thompson said.

The door was stuck, so Thompson began trying to break the window as the car continued to sink.

“The scariest moment was when the screaming stopped and the roof line started going underneath the water,” Migues told WFLA.

Amazingly, Thompson was able to reach Evans and pulled her to the shoreline.