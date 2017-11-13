Gundy Gives Wisdom to Players

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mike Gundy hasn't been short of wisdom of knowledge at his press conferences over the last few weeks. Gundy has turned over a new leaf with a new attitude of just being himself.

Gundy has used a lot of analogies to describe scenarios with his football team. Including what a doctor gives to a patient to give them energy after they've been sick. He compared that to his teams slow start in Ames.

This week as his team moves on from their Iowa State win and begins to focus on Kansas State, the subject of close games has come up. Gundy described how he's talked to his team during those close contests and how they're able to grow from it for the real world.

Find out what crazy analogy he used in the video above.