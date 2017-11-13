Homeless man comes to the rescue after woman loses $10,000 check

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – A homeless man in Connecticut says he never expected that his kind gesture would lead to new opportunities for him.

Elmer Alvarez was walking in downtown New Haven when he spotted an envelope on the ground. He looked inside the envelope and found a $10,000 check.

“I was just thinking about how that person was feeling by losing and amount of money like that. I’d be feeling kind of desperate,” Alvarez told WTNH.

Alvarez was able to find the check’s owner, who didn’t even realize that she had lost the envelope until she received Alvarez’s phone call.

“He had no idea who the person was behind the check. He didn’t know that I was a single mother. I, at one point, was on welfare, at one point found myself homeless,” said Roberta Hoskie.

Now, Hoskie is trying to pay Alvarez back with her own kindness. She wrote him a check, and is helping him get an apartment of his own and an education.

“There need to be more people like Elmer Alvarez. He’s a golden heart guy. He’s a phenomenal guy,” Hoskie said.