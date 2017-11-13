Joy 4 Kids: Here’s how to help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Ray and Melissa Leyba said it was a calling of the heart.

“Just being able to give them a family, security, comfort, stability,” Melissa said.

Over the years, they’ve fostered 13 children and gifted four of them with a forever home.

Remember, kids in foster care come from broken homes and with nothing more than the shirt on their back.

Citizens Caring for Children and its Director of Development Julie Keller are helping bridge the gap.

“Foster parents can come four times a year and see us and get outfits and underwear and shoes and hygiene products,” Keller said.

That also includes Christmas presents.

We know the holidays can be confusing and painful for kids in foster care.

“This way, these kids are filling out lists and they're actually going to get some items they asked for, and a lot of these kids that's never happened to.”

Many of them are curious about how Santa and his reindeer are going to find them at their new home, which is why we need your help making sure presents get under their tree.

“For them to be gifts they asked for, these were things they wanted [and] seeing that joy,” Melissa said. “For a few moments, they don't have to worry about where they're coming from or what's going on.”

The Leybas and their adopted kids are switching roles this holiday season.

“We were blessed for so many years with so many children, we like to give back now,” Melissa said. “Okay, it's our turn to give.”

We've got a bunch of wish lists to adopt out.

You can pick up a wishlist and shop for yourself or let us do the shopping for you.

Wishlists are available by contacting Keller at 405-753-4099 or jkeller@cccokc.org.

The recommended amount to spend on each list is approximately $75.

Deliver your unwrapped gifts to CCC’s drop-off location, Northpark Mall at 122nd and May (north entrance by Rococo), on one of the following drop off dates:

Thursday, December 8

Friday, December 9

Saturday, December 10