Man arrested for arson in connection to fire at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man has been arrested for arson in connection to an apartment fire in Oklahoma City.

Crews were called to the fire at the Redbud Apartments in the 400 block of Tinker Diagonal at 6:54 p.m. on November 1st.

All units were evacuated and the main body of the fire was knocked down at 7:08 p.m.

One child was evaluated by EMSA for possible smoke inhalation.

Officials say there was an initial report of someone who may have still been inside. However, after searching the apartment, nobody was found inside.

No occupants from other units were displaced.

Damage estimates were set at $40,000 for structure and contents combined.

Today the Oklahoma City Fire Department said one man was arrested for the fire.

Christopher James Cormier, 48, was arrested for first-degree arson.