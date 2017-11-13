× Man credits barking dogs with saving his life from fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man says he and his family are lucky to be alive after their dogs’ barking saved them from their burning home.

Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a mobile home fire at the Burntwood Mobile Park just after midnight on Monday morning.

Bryson Harrington says he and his fiancée were asleep in their bedroom when they heard their dogs, Angel and Hadley, barking.

“I’m thinking they need to use the bathroom, so I open up the door and I saw flames from that way, and knew it was time to go. We have a fire extinguisher, but it was too late. I just wasn’t trying to take a chance on anything happening to me or anything, so I just took off outside and called 911,” explained Harrington.

When firefighters got to the scene, they say a small fire inside the home was quickly extinguished. It was believed to have been started by an unattended candle.

Officials say the fire did about $6,500 worth of damage to the home and the couple’s belongings.