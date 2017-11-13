Missouri hunter bags 39-point buck on last day of season

SAINT PAUL, Mo. – For the past four years, Tim Phillips has been searching for a massive buck in the Saint Paul area of Missouri.

The deer had been seen by several people over the years, but no one had been able to set it in their sights.

“I knew he was out there, but had to wait for the right time,” Phillips told KSDK.

On the last day of the season, Phillips shot the 39-point buck, which was estimated to be about 8-years-old.

Phillips tells KSDK that he is donating the meat to Share the Harvest, a program that feeds those in need.