× Oklahoma House and Senate reconvene Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY — House and Senate members are scheduled to reconvene Monday afternoon.

Last week, a revenue bill failed to pass the House by just five votes. House Bill 1054X, which has been referred to as the “grand bargain” by some lawmakers, would have put taxes on tobacco, motor fuel, and low-point beer. It would have also increased gross production tax (‘GPT’) on oil and gas wells from 2% to 4%.

The measure, which aimed to fill the $215 million budget hole, also promised pay raises to teachers and state workers. It failed on the House floor by a vote of 71 to 27.

According to the House floor agenda, lawmakers are expected to discuss a bill Monday cited as the Fiscal Year 2018 Budget Adjustment Act.

Both the House and the Senate are expected to convene at 1:30 p.m. Monday.​