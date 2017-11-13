Oklahoma mother’s search for son ends in heartbreak

DUNCAN, Okla. – Kandy Lovan was just 13-years-old when she gave birth to a baby boy.

Being just a child herself, Lovan knew she couldn’t give her son the life she wanted for him.

“We wanted him to have a better life,” Lovan told KSWO. “We wanted him to be able to excel and grow.”

She decided to put her son, Ben, up for adoption.

More than 32 years later, Lovan received some bad news which caused her to begin looking for her son.

“I found out that I had a disease that is genetic and fatal and I started looking for him,” she said.

After reaching out to an investigator, Lovan was able to reconnect with Ben’s adopted parents.

However, it was too late to connect with Ben.

Lovan found out that Ben died of a brain tumor when he was just 5-years-old. After reconnecting, the families decided to celebrate his birthday together.

“We all thought we were taking care of him, but we found out he really was taking care of us,” said Sharon Bearden, Ben’s aunt.

Lovan says even though she wasn’t able to meet Ben, she is extremely grateful for the life he had with his adopted family.