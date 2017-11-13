Oklahoma parents claim teacher’s negligence led to daughter’s severe injury

PURCELL, Okla. – Parents in Purcell are suing the local school district, alleging a teacher’s negligence led to their daughter being severely injured.

Cody and Kristy Schrader recently filed a lawsuit against Purcell Public Schools, claiming that on Oct. 20, 2016, during physical education class, the teacher let her eighth-grade son participate in a game with third-graders.

During the game, the Schraders said the boy shoved their young daughter, causing her to fall hard to the floor.

“The impact severely injured (the girl’s) left wrist and after many doctor’s appointments and having to wear various types of braces, she underwent surgery in early March 2017,” the lawsuit reads. “After lengthy and painful rehabilitative physical therapy, (the girl) was finally released in June 2017. Unfortunately (the girl’s) injury continues to cause her pain and limit her ability to participate in sports and play with her friends and classmates.”

The Schraders said in the lawsuit that they had to miss work numerous times to take their daughter to multiple appointments in the Oklahoma City metro.

The parents are suing for more than $75,000 in damages.

According to the Purcell Register, the teacher remains on the faculty at the school.

The school superintendent would not comment on the lawsuit.