Oklahoma teen injured while attempting to prank a friend

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma teenager was rushed to a hospital after he attempted to pull a prank on a friend.

Officials tell FOX 23 that it all started when an 18-year-old hid under his friend’s car at a Braum’s in Tulsa. The friend, who is an employee at the fast-food restaurant, got into his vehicle not knowing that the teenager was underneath the car.

When he tried to pull out of the parking spot, he ran over the teen.

Investigators say the 18-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital with head and leg injuries.