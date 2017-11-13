Cooler, Fall-like weather to stay for the next few days

Phone outage reported at Lexington Correctional Center

Posted 5:16 pm, November 13, 2017, by

Shots of empty jail cell, prison

LEXINGTON, Okla. – Authorities say inmates at one Oklahoma facility will have to wait a little longer to call home.

On Monday, officials with the Department of Corrections announced that several housing units at Lexington Correctional Center are experiencing a phone outage.

Agency leaders say phone service should be restored to housing units 4,5 and 6 by Tuesday.

Officials say that crews who were repairing a water line on the property accidentally cut the phone line.