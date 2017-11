OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are hoping to identify a woman who may have information about a home burglary in the metro.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they are searching for a woman who allegedly kicked in the door to a home in the 6500 block of N. Missouri.

Investigators say the homeowners reported that several things were missing from the house.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.