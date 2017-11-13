× Police investigate shooting that leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after three people were shot late Sunday night outside of a southwest Oklahoma City home.

It happened just before midnight near S.W. 37th and Portland.

“When officers arrived, they found a female that had injuries consistent with a homicide. She was deceased in the front yard of this residence,” said Lt. Jeff Flaggert. “We also located a male that had other injuries. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries that were also consistent with a homicide.”

Police said a third victim was transported to the hospital and underwent surgery. He is expected to survive.

According to investigators, it started with an altercation between a group of people on the front lawn, which lead to gunfire.

Neighbors said this type of violence has become a regular occurrence around the neighborhood and they want it to stop.

“We got the 911 call from neighbors who heard screaming in the front yard,” Flaggert said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have information that can help, call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.