Police: Man shoots doctor in parking lot of Ohio hospital, kills himself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASSILLON, Ohio – A gunman shot a doctor before taking his own life Monday afternoon in the parking lot of an Ohio hospital, according to WJW.

The doctor was getting into his SUV at around 2 p.m., police said, when the suspect walked up from behind the doctor's vehicle and shot him at least twice.

The doctor was taken to the emergency room of the hospital, Affinity Medical Center.

The suspect, who is said to be about 50 years old, then turned the gun on himself and took his own life.

Police said at least six spent rounds were found in the parking lot.

Investigators are currently looking into what relationship, if any, the gunman had with the doctor, according to officials.

Police also said the doctor is affiliated with Affinity Medical Center but his practice is in Perry Township.

As a precaution after the shooting, Massillon Schools were temporarily placed on lockdown.

Massillon City Schools posted on their Facebook page: