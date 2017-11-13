Riley Has Brotherly Battle in Lawrence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lincoln Riley has gone through a lot of firsts in his first year as head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners. He'll face another on Saturday. Not only does he square off with Kansas, but his brother Garrett.

Garrett is in his second season as quarterbacks coach for Kansas. The battle doesn't carry the weight the Bedlam battle between Mike and Cale Gundy provides, but it means just as much to Riley. In fact it's something he's not looking forward to.

While the game itself will be tough on the brothers, it appears to be tougher on the parents who have to watch the event take place.

However, Lincoln Riley has a positive outlook on it which you can see in the video above. And why wouldn't he? The way Rodney Anderson is playing right now it's garnered him another Big 12 of the Week honor.