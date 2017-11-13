Volunteers needed to make hats for newborns this winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Calling all those with a love for knitting or crocheting!

The American Heart Association is asking for your help to make tiny red hats for thousands of newborns this February, which is designated as American Heart Month.

"Little Hats, Big Hearts" is geared toward inspiring new moms to live a heart-healthy lifestyle through diet and exercise and to encourage their babies to do the same.

The Children's Heart Foundation is teaming up with AHA for the event, and is also hoping to raise awareness about congenital heart defects, from which eight in 1,000 babies suffer.

If you would like to help provide some added warmth to babies born this February, either through knitting, crocheting, or even donating red yarn, click here to see the requested patterns for basic hats, preemie sizes, and even baby bear designs with ears.

"Little Hats, Big Hearts" is asking that all red yarn be of medium or heavy weight, cotton or acrylic, and machine washable.

The program started three years ago in Chicago, where volunteers created 300 hats.

Since then, the program has spread to 40 states and organizers are hoping for thousands of little red hats to be sent to participating hospitals nationwide.

In Oklahoma, three Tulsa hospitals are participating - St. John Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, and Hillcrest Healthsystem.

For more information on "Little Hats, Big Hearts," contact Jennifer Harrington in Tulsa at jennifer.harrington@heart.org.

If you work for a hospital and would like your facility to participate, contact your local American Heart Association branch.