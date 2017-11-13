× “We will not be intimidated,” Freedom Oklahoma damaged by gunfire

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma organization that represents those in the LGBTQ community has been targeted by vandals.

Officials say that when a cleaning crew arrived at Freedom Oklahoma on Sunday morning, they discovered several bullet holes in the doors to the building.

Organizers say the bullets appear to be from a small-caliber weapon.

The bullets shattered one panel of glass, and four other glass panels were damaged.

Fortunately, no one was inside the building at the time of the shooting. At this point, organizers are working with the Oklahoma City Police Department to determine who is responsible.

“This is only the latest in a string of attacks on LGBTQ organizations around the nation, and just as our colleagues did, we will clean up and continue to march forward. Freedom Oklahoma serves a vital function as Oklahoma’s advocates for the queer community, and we will not be intimidated by cowardly acts of violence aimed at invoking terror in our community. We will continue to fulfill our mission, and we will not be deterred in our fight for freedom, equality, and equity for all Oklahomans. We will continue to act with vigilance and without fear,” Freedom Oklahoma Executive Director Troy Stevenson said in a statement.