× 2017 OKC Train Show Ticket Giveaway!

KFOR and the OKC Train Show would like to give four (4) families a chance to WIN a family four (4) pack of tickets to the 2017 OKC Train Show!

Contest Dates: 11/14/17 – 11/21/17



You won’t want to miss this show!!!

Hours & Dates:

9am to 5pm, Saturday, December 2, 2017

10am to 4pm, Sunday, December 3, 2017

The Pavilion @ the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds

3212 Wichita Walk, Oklahoma City, OK 73107

Admission is $12.00

Children 12 and under are FREE!

Join us this year for the GREAT OKC TRAIN SHOW GIVEAWAY!