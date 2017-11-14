2017 OKC Train Show Ticket Giveaway!
KFOR and the OKC Train Show would like to give four (4) families a chance to WIN a family four (4) pack of tickets to the 2017 OKC Train Show!
Contest Dates: 11/14/17 – 11/21/17
You won’t want to miss this show!!!
Hours & Dates:
9am to 5pm, Saturday, December 2, 2017
10am to 4pm, Sunday, December 3, 2017
The Pavilion @ the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds
3212 Wichita Walk, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Admission is $12.00
Children 12 and under are FREE!
Join us this year for the GREAT OKC TRAIN SHOW GIVEAWAY!