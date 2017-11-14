Cooler, Fall-like weather to stay for the next few days

2017 OKC Train Show Ticket Giveaway!

Posted 1:00 am, November 14, 2017

KFOR and the OKC Train Show would like to give four (4) families a chance to WIN a family four (4) pack of tickets to the 2017 OKC Train Show!

Contest Dates: 11/14/17 – 11/21/17

You won’t want to miss this show!!!

Hours & Dates:
9am to 5pm, Saturday, December 2, 2017
10am to 4pm, Sunday, December 3, 2017

The Pavilion @ the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds
3212 Wichita Walk, Oklahoma City, OK 73107

Admission is $12.00
Children 12 and under are FREE!

Join us this year for the GREAT OKC TRAIN SHOW GIVEAWAY!