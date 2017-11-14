3 dead, multiple injuries reported after shooting at California home, elementary school

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. – Authorities say at least three people are dead and several children were wounded in a shooting at a California elementary school.

Investigators say the shooting took place around 8 a.m. in Rancho Tehama, which is north of Sacramento.

Officials say dispatchers received multiple calls about shots being fired near Rancho Tehama, and that eventually evolved to “multiple victims” and multiple shots being fired at the elementary school.

“At this point the suspected shooter is deceased by law enforcement bullets,” Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston told reporters. “I know of at least three deaths.”

Officials tell the LA Times that “a number” of students had been medically evacuated from the scene.