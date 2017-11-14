× Body found along southwest Oklahoma City street identified

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have identified a body that was found in southwest Oklahoma City on Tuesday morning.

Around 6 a.m., officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to the area of S.W. 82nd St. and S. Miller after passerby noticed a body in the road.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered the body of a man. Investigators initially said the victim appeared to have suffered a traumatic head injury.

Officials have identified the victim as 26-year-old Ryan Goss of Oklahoma City.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on Goss’ death, call the Homicide Tip-Line at (405) 297-1200.