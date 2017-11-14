× Carrie Underwood to miss Oklahoma Hall of Fame ceremony due to injury

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma native who has taken over the national country music scene will miss an induction ceremony into the hall of fame.

The Oklahoma Hall of Fame announced that Carrie Underwood would not be able to make the induction ceremony due to injuries she suffered at her Nashville home.

Officials say that Underwood “took a hard fall outside her home” on Friday night.

Due to her injuries, she will not be able to attend the ceremony.

“First and foremost, we want Carrie Underwood to know our thoughts and prayers are with her during her recovery. She exemplifies the very definition of an Oklahoma Hall of Fame Honoree and we are certain that she will be considered for future induction,” said President and CEO Shannon L. Rich.