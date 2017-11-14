× Couple accused in ‘worst case of child abuse’ nurses say they’ve ever seen sentenced to 130 years

Warning: The post below contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

OWASSO, Okla. – Two Oklahomans who were found guilty in what nurses described as “the worst case of child abuse they had seen” were sentenced to prison this week.

In December 2016, police in Owasso, Okla. were called to a local urgent care to investigate reports of child abuse.

When authorities arrived, nurses were working on two victims, who were described as twin infants, the Tulsa World reports.

Officers said a nurse told them they saw a maggot crawl out of one of the victim’s genitals.

The nurse also told officers there were feces in one of the infant’s ears and the children looked like skeletons.

The girls, who were 9 months old at the time, weighed roughly 8 pounds when they were taken to the hospital, the Tulsa World reports.

The infants were also both suffering from bed sores and severe diaper rash.

The children’s parents, 25-year-old Kevin Fowler and 24-year-old Aislyn Miller, were arrested on child abuse charges.

Miller reportedly told police she knew the twin infants were in bad condition, but said that she and Fowler are “new parents” and she didn’t have any experience taking care of babies, the Tulsa world reports.

Recently, a jury found Fowler and Miller guilty on five counts of child neglect.

The jury recommended the couple serve 130 years in prison, according to the Tulsa World.

This week, a judge agreed with the jury and sentenced Miller and Fowler to 130 years in prison, each.

The children’s maternal grandparents will also stand trial for their part in enabling child abuse and neglect, KJRH reports.

The children’s paternal grandmother is also facing trial for multiple counts of child neglect.