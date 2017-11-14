Custom-made wedding gown stolen from Oklahoma woman’s car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - Kristin Girardot was able to get married in her dream dress.

Her custom-made wedding gown featured a tulle back, Swarovski crystals and a detachable skirt.

"Get married in a long dress, and then have it removed for the reception and that way I could party all night in my beautiful wedding dress,” Girardot said.

That was the custom-made dress designed just for Girardot to wear on her wedding day in May. Her wedding photos show the happiness of the special day, but things changed on Sunday evening.

"I wanted to have it forever. I wanted it to be in good condition later on, so I was having it cleaned and didn't quite get through that process before I had to go to work,” Girardot said.

When she came back to her Jeep, her $2,000 wedding gown was gone along with a bowling ball and other sports items.

"That just breaks my heart that I'm not going to have that sentimental value in my dress forever,” Girardot said.

Now, she's searching online and calling every consignment store she can to try and find the custom gown.

"It only fits me. It was custom-made for me. There's not any tags. There's not any sizes. So, I don't even know how to begin to re-sell it,” she said.

But, so far, no luck. She just has hope the thief will return the gem fit just for her.

"It's not really yours. It's mine, and we worked hard for that money to pay for that dress and I feel like you should do the same,” Girardot said.

Anyone with information should call Midwest City police.