Drugs, electronics, counterfeit money, stolen mail found in car of sleeping couple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police said drugs and a large number of drug-related items as well as stolen property were found in the car of a sleeping couple.

It happened at the Brookwood Village Apartments near S.W. 89th and Shartel.

Police said a security company found the couple sleeping in the car and detained them before calling police.

Upon searching the vehicle, numerous syringes - both used and unused - were found as well as a scale.

Police also discovered counterfeit money in the car and mail that didn’t belong to the suspects.

Cellphones and a tablet were also found.

Police said Tessia Stubbs and Jonathan McFarland were booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.