How healthy is Oklahoma City?

OKLAHOMA CITY- Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett launched a weight loss challenge in 2008 and the city is rising to the occasion.

Cornett urged residents to lose one million pounds and the goal was accomplished!

The mayor says new bike trails, hiking, walking paths along with city sidewalks has helped encourage residents to be more active.

Watch the complete video for other ways he believes the City-County Board of Health is helping motivate and encourage Oklahomans to adopt a healthier lifestyle.