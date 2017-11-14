Oklahoma Decides: Special Election Results
I-40 narrows to one lane at I-35/I-235 Wednesday and Thursday

Posted 8:14 pm, November 14, 2017, by , Updated at 08:15PM, November 14, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY – The following lane closures are scheduled for I-40 Crosstown between I-35/I-235 Dallas Jct. and Shields Blvd for soil testing as part of upcoming surface repairs to correct issues related to recent OG&E utility work.

Drivers should prepare for traffic delays and locate an alternate route.

  • Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday
  • Westbound I-40 will be narrowed to two lanes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday

The I-40 on-ramp from Shields Blvd. will remain open during these times.