I-40 narrows to one lane at I-35/I-235 Wednesday and Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY – The following lane closures are scheduled for I-40 Crosstown between I-35/I-235 Dallas Jct. and Shields Blvd for soil testing as part of upcoming surface repairs to correct issues related to recent OG&E utility work.

Drivers should prepare for traffic delays and locate an alternate route.

Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday

Westbound I-40 will be narrowed to two lanes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday

The I-40 on-ramp from Shields Blvd. will remain open during these times.