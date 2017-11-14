× Investigation launched after 2 die at Tulsa halfway house

TULSA, Okla. – An investigation is underway following the deaths of two inmates at a Tulsa halfway house in three days.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections spokesman Matt Elliott says one inmate, 47-year-old David Walden, died on Friday. The second, 54-year-old Richard Eubanks, died Sunday.

Both were inmates of the Tulsa Transitional Center, a 390-bed halfway house in downtown Tulsa. Elliott says prison officials can’t say whether the deaths were linked or where they occurred.

Elliott says more information will be released following autopsies on the men by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Records indicate Walden was serving a four-year sentence after a conviction for carrying a firearm as a convicted felon. Eubanks was on probation for a conviction of obtaining or attempting to obtain a controlled drug by forgery or fraud.