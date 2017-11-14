‘It almost sounds too good to be true,’ Cavity laser cuts through decay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - According to the according to the experts at Colgate 30 to 40 million Americans skip going to the dentist because they're scared.

The pain of dental work, anxiety about the drill and embarrassment about the condition of patients' teeth are all factors.

Whatever the reason, dentists tell us if you don't go for regular check-ups your teeth get worse.

Tuesday at 10 p.m. News 4's Ali Meyer we'll tell you about a new cavity laser that cuts through decay with no numbness and no shot!

Oklahoma City patient Joel Mitchell recently had three cavities filled by Masterpiece Smiles.

His dentist, Dr. Kristie Haller used a brand new laser which vaporizes decay.

"Nobody likes getting fillings," said Mitchell. "I hate getting shots of course in the mouth. But once I found out how to do this without the shots I was all for it."

The new technique involves filling cavities with no shots, which means no numbness and no pain.

Dentistry By Design in Midwest City is also using this new laser which works with computer-director CO2 technology.

"We can remove decay without a shot," said Dentistry By Design's Dr. Edward Harroz.

"We were even a little surprised how well it works because it almost sounds too good to be true," said Masterpiece's Dr. Haller.

Several Oklahoma City area practices invested in the laser earlier this year.

"My patients think it's going to hurt, and then they find out that it doesn't," said Masterpiece's Dr. Robert Baumann.

Tune in Tuesday at 10 p.m. for more on how the new laser works, and how you can see if this type of treatment might be right for you.