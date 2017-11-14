Joe Jackson’s odd message to Blanket

The Jackson family patriarch’s well wishes for one of his grandsons has left fans scratching their heads.

Joe Jackson tweeted a video message Monday to Blanket, the 15-year-old son of the late Michael Jackson.

Blanket, who now reportedly goes by B.G., is the youngest of Jackson’s three children and is not often seen in public these days.

The elder Jackson first tweeted a rare photo of his grandson which showed them together and had the words “Learn the rules and break them” on the picture.

It also included a link to a site which had the message “To my grandson Blanket. You are like your father in so many ways, and you remind me most of him. Enjoy life, see lots of good movies, stay healthy and remember, I do love you !”

Jackson, 89, echoed that sentiment in his video with further admonishment for his grandson to watch his health.

“Now I understand why your father had you wear masks all the time ’cause news people was bothering him so much and he tried to disguise you as much as possible,” Jackson said. “But I want you to stay healthy and stay off those bikes!”

The reference to the bikes had some believing the elder Jackson may have confused Blanket with his 20 year-old brother Prince Michael, who reportedly had a recent minor accident on his two wheeler.

Prince Michael was well enough to post a photo of himself in an ambulance after the accident.

The two brothers and their sister Paris, 19, have been mostly raised by their father’s family since the pop superstar’s death in 2009.